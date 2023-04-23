A man in his twenties has died and another is fighting for his life in hospital after an early hours crash on a roundabout.

Three young men were in a BMW M5 which hit a tree at the roundabout in Milton Keynes.

Thames Valley Police said one was killed and his family are being supported by specialist officers.

The other two are being treated in hospital, one for life-threatening injuries and the other for serious injuries.

Police said the black M5 was travelling north on the V11 towards Newport when it hit the tree at the Fox Milne Roundabout at 5.15 am on Sunday.

They said no arrests had been made, but they want to hear from anyone who saw what happened on the roundabout, which is not far from the M1.

Det Con Lyndsey Blackaby, of the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “We are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this incident or who may have seen the car beforehand to please get in touch.

“We’d also ask any motorists with dash-cams and who were in the vicinity around the time of the incident to please check any footage in case it may have captured something that could help the investigation.

“Anyone with information can call 101 or make a report online, quoting reference 43230175989."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know