A motorcyclist in his 40s has died after a crash with a car in Essex.

The man suffered what police described as "serious injuries" and died at the scene despite the efforts of paramedics.

Police said the incident happened on Saturday afternoon just before 4pm in Thaxted Road in Saffron Walden.

The road was closed as emergency services dealt with the aftermath of the crash.

An Essex Police spokesman said: "No arrests have been made and the collision will be investigated by our serious collision investigation unit.

"We need anyone who witnessed the incident or has dashcam footage of it to get in touch."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know