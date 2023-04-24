Play Brightcove video

Police body cam footage released after sentence shows the moment David King tries to explain how he stabbed a suspected thief seen trying door handles

Police body cam footage captured the moment a vigilante killer insisted a suspected thief ran on to his knife - inflicting a fatal wound.

David King is pictured speaking to police on his estate in Suffolk as officers investigate the attack on Neil Charles, who has just been found fatally wounded in the next street.

The footage was released by Suffolk Police as David King, who worked for construction firm Morgan Sindall, was jailed for a minimum of 21 years while he son Edward King was jailed for a minimum of 19 years for the attack.

Mr Charles would later die in hospital from the 12-inch knife wound construction worker King had inflicted on him on the estate in Bury St Edmunds.

David and Edward King Credit: Suffolk Police

In the grainy footage, filmed around 4am on the morning of June 20, dawn is breaking and the birds can be heard singing in the background as officers question King.

He tells them he had challenged Mr Charles after seeing him trying door handles and that the suspected thief had run his bike into him.

"I had a knife in my hand and he ran at me, right... and then he held himself there," he says, gesturing to his own chest.

"And he seemed to be play acting for a bit and then he ran off," he adds.

The officer returns to tell King a man has just been found round the corner with serious injuries to his chest and tells him "for that reason I am going to be arresting you on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent."

King asks: "Do you mind if I go and change, because I haven't got any underpants on."

But when police say he must stay in the clothes he is wearing he becomes exasperated.

"Oh, come on," he sighs at officers.

Police tell David King he is under caution and he is then heard off-camera telling them the knife is at home on his kitchen worktop.

Edward King opens the door to police as they come to search the family home Credit: Suffolk Police

Officers are seen knocking on the door of David King's house and his son Edward comes to the door half dressed.

Det Ch Insp Karl Nightingale said the Kings' actions were not spontaneous and they had shown arrogance and contempt for the legal process, as well as lying from the moment they were arrested.

He said: "At no point have they shown any hint of genuine remorse or humility for their actions, convincing themselves they did nothing wrong at all. Their efforts to persuade a jury of that rightly failed."

Det Ch Insp Nightingale said the pair were obsessed with weapons and had threatened to harm people who offended them years before the killing of Mr Charles.

It emerged during the trial that Edward King had a collection of nine knives in his bedroom and had selected the largest - a 27 inch ninja sword - to take out that night.

“The vigilante conduct of David and Edward King has destroyed many lives, changed families and impacted their own community. From the outside the Kings appeared to have it all, but this case has revealed hidden dimensions to the contrary.”

Neil Charles, who was a convicted thief, died in hospital of his wounds Credit: Suffolk Police

