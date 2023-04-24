Play Brightcove video

A police cordon has been set up in Northampton as police investigate

A murder investigation has been launched after a 19-year-old man was stabbed to death near a university campus in what police called a "targeted" attack.

Police and emergency services were called to New South Bridge Road in Northampton at 8.40pm on Sunday, but despite the efforts of paramedics the man died at the scene.

The road, where a blue tent and a cordon guarded by police officers had been set up on Monday, leads to the campus of the University of Northampton.

Three men - two aged 19, one aged 18 - and an 18-year-old woman have been arrested in connection with the incident and are in police custody.

Det Insp Simon Barnes said: “First of all, I want to express my sincere condolences to the family of this young man. Specially trained officers are supporting them during this awful time and I want to reassure them, and the local community, that we are committed to bringing those responsible to justice.

“A lot of work has taken place overnight to effect these four arrests and detectives will begin questioning them today.

Police have cordoned off the road after the death of a 19-year-old man. Credit: ITV News Anglia

“In the meantime, I would appeal to anyone who witnessed what happened or anyone with information to come forward. No matter how small you think your piece of information is, please give us a call and let us know about it.

“While we do believe this incident to be a targeted attack, there will understandably be concern in the local area and neighbourhood policing officers will be carrying out extra patrols to reassure people.

"Anyone with any concerns is more than welcome to approach one of these officers who will be happy to help.”

Anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know