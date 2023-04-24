Play Brightcove video

Pictures show police searching the house after the discovery of Ms Albone's body in February.

A man has denied murdering his partner at their home after her family had reported her missing.

Matthew Waddell, 34, has pleaded not guilty to killing mother-of-three Sarah Albone at the house in Winston Crescent in Biggleswade.

Police forensics officers were seen searching the building for days after Ms Albone's body was discovered.

It emerged that her family had reported her missing in February after not seeing her since Christmas.

Waddell appeared at Luton crown court via a video link from Bedford prison.

He pleaded not guilty to murdering Ms Albone, 38, between 20 November 2022 and 26 February 2023.

Her body was found at her home in Winston Crescent on Saturday 25 February.

A date for a three-week trial has been set for 21 August.

Judge Michael Simon remanded Waddell in custody.

A pre-trial review is to take place on 17 July.

