A man has been charged following an explosion at a house in a quiet village which forced neighbours to leave their homes.

Matthew Haydon, 47, was charged with causing an explosion likely to endanger life or property.

The charges follow a small explosion at a home in Loring Road in Sharnbrook near Bedford on 10 April.

At the time officers said a man had suffered "life-changing" injuries in the blast.

Haydon, of Loring Road, Sharnbrook, was interviewed by detectives from the Bedfordshire Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit and subsequently charged.

Det Supt William Hodgkinson from Bedfordshire Police, who is leading the police operation, said: “I would like to thank everyone in Sharnbrook for their support, patience and understanding.

“Incidents like this can be of huge concern to local communities and we have been meticulously working alongside other law enforcement experts to get to this point."

Haydon has been remanded into custody and is appearing at Luton Magistrates' Court on Monday.

The bomb disposal team have been at the site making it safe Credit: ITV Anglia

The neighbours in the area were asked to leave their homes for safety reasons as bomb disposal officers made the site safe.

Police were initially supported by the Specialist Counter Terrorism unit, due to the nature of the incident.

