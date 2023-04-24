A woman and a child have been injured after falling from a moving car, said police.

The pair fell from a blue Volvo V40 while it was travelling along the A1067 in Taverham near Norwich on Friday night.

The incident on the Fakenham Road happened just before 10pm, said Norfolk Police.

The woman, who is in her 30s, was taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge with what police describe as "life-changing" injuries.

She is still receiving treatment while the child is being treated for minor injuries at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital.

Norfolk Police would not reveal whether the woman was a driver or passenger in the car.

Police said they were keen to hear from anyone who saw the incident or who has dashcam footage.

They also want to identify a woman driving a white BMW 1 Series who stopped to help at the scene.

Those with information can contact Det Sgt Richard Dickinson at Swaffham police station on 101 quoting crime reference NC-21042023-544.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know