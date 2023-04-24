A woman pedestrian in her 30s has died after she was hit by a car on the A11.

Cambridgeshire Police said the woman was walking on the main road when the collision happened at about 10.40pm on Saturday.

She was hit by a red Jaguar XF heading south between the junctions for the A14 and M11.

Police said the woman died at the scene.

The driver, a man in his 50s, stopped after the incident and is helping police with their inquiries.

Police are appealing for witnesses and said they wanted to hear from anyone with dashcam footage of the collision or the moments leading up to it.

A spokesman said: "They can tell us about it through the force website using reference 648 of 22 April. Anyone without internet access should call 101 quoting the same reference."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know