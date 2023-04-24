The youngest runner in the London Marathon has said it felt "magical" to cross the finish line and raise money in memory of her grandfather.

Lana Dales, who was 18 the day before the race, was raising money for the Leukaemia Care charity, after losing her grandfather to the illness 10 years ago and a close family friend in November.

She said: “I think they’d be really proud, especially my granddad.”

Miss Dales, from Hertfordshire, said she would like to encourage more young people to take part.

Have you got a story from the London Marathon? Email us at anglianews@itv.com

She said: “It was really good and it was magical because not many people can say they’ve been the youngest person in the marathon.

“Everyone was shouting my name which was really encouraging."

Runners reach the Isle of Dogs in the 2023 London Marathon Credit: PA Images

The young runner said her parents had encouraged her to take part.

“My parents have done it before - this is my dad’s fourth one and my mum’s done it twice.

“Watching them when I was younger really made me want to do it but I never expected I’d be doing it at 18."

Miss Dales said that she felt “nervous” beforehand but an “element of excitement” overpowered any worries on the day.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know