A dangerous driver has been jailed for three years for overtaking on a blind bend and causing a crash which left several people seriously injured.

Sean Dray, 30, was driving his BMW X5 at speed when he overtook on a single-carriageway road in Frinton and crashed into a taxi carrying four people.

The force of the impact caused the taxi, a Toyota Avensis, to spin out of control, and crash into a tree.

Dray’s car collided with the wall of a house.

Two people had to be freed from the taxi by emergency services and all four were seriously hurt.

Dray was arrested at the scene on suspicion of drink driving but refused to give a blood sample in police custody.

During his interview, Dray said that he was trying to overtake the taxi but had to take evasive action as he crossed over onto the wrong side of the road into the path of oncoming traffic.

Dray, of Knox Road, Clacton, appeared at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court in January where he pleaded guilty to four counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

Chelmsford Crown Court jailed him for three years and disqualified him from driving for three-and-a-half years.

PC Danny Wheeler, who led the investigation, said: “The victims of Sean Dray’s dangerous driving did not deserve what happened to them that night and it could certainly have been avoided."

