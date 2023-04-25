A Mercedes driver who went through red lights at 75mph as he tried to evade police has been given a suspended jail sentence.

Nahim Hussain, 25, also went round a roundabout the wrong way as road police tried to stop him on August 12 last year.

He finally lost control of the car in King's Hedges in the north of Cambridge and crashed into a tree outside a convenience shop.

Hussain, of Caithness Court in Cambridge, was sentenced at Huntingdon Law Court to 66 weeks in prison, suspended for 18 months.

He had admitted dangerous driving, possession of an identity document with improper intention and possession of cannabis.

