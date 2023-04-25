A driver in her 80s travelled for miles to the seaside without a tyre, putting herself and others in danger, police have said.

Officers in Great Yarmouth said the woman had been spotted "swerving in the road" by a member of the public on Monday, April 24.

Posting on Facebook, the force asked: "Would you drive with a wheel like this?" alongside a photo of the wheel completely missing its tyre and rims damaged from being scraped along the road.

The driver had travelled along the length of the single-carriageway Acle Straight - a seven mile stretch of road - and through Great Yarmouth before being stopped by police.

"Our Team 3 Great Yarmouth officers had quite the shock when they caught up with the car, after it had been reported by a member of the public to be swerving in the road, dragging along on its wheel rim without a rear left tyre for miles," police said.

The driver was given a traffic offence report - a way of dealing with minor offences on the roads which can result in points and a fine for the motorist.

