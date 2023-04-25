Two friends who died after getting into difficulty while canoeing have been named.

Neighbours Sarah Waller, 56, and Laura Pottinger, 52, from Bedford were canoeing on the River Ouse in Kempston when they got into trouble.

Emergency services were called to the Weir embankment in Water Lane at around 10.50am on 16 April following reports of two capsized canoes.

The bodies of the two friends, who both lived in Wendover Drive in Bedford, were discovered shortly after.

In a tribute, Ms Waller’s family said: “We are devastated at the tragic loss of our sister and aunt Sarah. She was much loved by all and had many friends within the Bedfordshire community.

“Sarah’s passion for canoeing was her way of being outside and at one with nature. For this to have taken her and Laura’s lives is beyond anything we can comprehend.

“We would like to thank everyone who has contacted the family, we have been overwhelmed with the amount of kind messages and shared memories - she really did touch a lot of people in her life, and she was sadly taken from us far too soon.”

Flowers have been laid at Kempston Main Weir. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Laura Pottinger's family said they were heartbroken by her loss. Her Facebook profile picture has been changed to the picture of the pair released after their deaths.

In a statement the family said: "Everyone who knew you has had their lives enriched by your kindness, intelligence, humour and love. It is going to be very hard to come to terms with you not being here anymore.

“You were a phenomenal mother, wife, daughter, sister, aunty and friend to many, you made the world such a happier and brighter place.

“Your wonderful talent has been taken away from us far too soon, but you have left an extraordinary legacy through your work in the arts. Rest in Peace.”

The file has been passed to the coroner to investigate.

