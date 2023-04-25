A man who left his Rottweiler in the car on one of the hottest days of the year has been banned for keeping a dog for 10 years.

Michael Haye, 39, from Fraser Road in Walthamstow admitted leaving the dog, called Shay, in the car park as temperatures climbed to 38C while he slept in a Premier Inn hotel at South Mimms.

The court heard the alarm was raised by a passerby who spotted the Rottweiler in the car in the middle of the day on Monday 18 July last year - a day when the Met Office had issued its first extreme Red weather warning about the heat.

The member of the public tried the car door handle, which was unlocked, and managed to provide the animal with water.

Police were called and found Shay distressed and foaming at the mouth in what they described as the "scorching" car.

They doused him with water and drove him to the Royal Veterinary College with their air con on.

Vets discovered the pet had a temperature of 42 degrees Celsius and was in a life-threatening state, although he later recovered and is being re-homed.

Haye, the dog’s owner, was discovered at the hotel and it was believed that he had fallen asleep.

During questioning, Haye told officers that he had left the dog with some water however this consisted of a bottle of water and a dog bowl which was found bone dry and too hot to touch.

The Premier Inn at South Mimms Credit: Google Maps

Detective Sergeant Mikey Logue said: “On the date of the incident, we were experiencing extremely hot weather and the Met Office had even issued a warning. The temperature was around 38 degrees Celsius.

“The poor dog was so weakened that he had to be picked up out of the car and lifted into a police vehicle as he couldn’t walk."

St Albans Magistrates disqualified Haye from having a dog for 10 years and ordered him to pay compensation of £6504.77 for kennel and vet costs.

He was also given a community order with a requirement to carry out 100 hours of unpaid work within the next twelve months.

Hertfordshire Police said it was an important reminder to the public not to leave dogs in hot cars.

