A large fire on an industrial estate has forced a nearby nursery to close for the day.

Nine fire crews from three counties were called to the blaze in two industrial units in Corby after the alarm was raised at 4.15am.

Northamptonshire Police closed Princewood Road while crews tackled the fire on the Earlstree Industrial estate. No-one was hurt.

Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue said crews would remain at the scene overnight on Tuesday to monitor the incident.

Mucky Pups Childcare in Corby had to close due to the fire.

Posting on Facebook the nursery said it had to close due to no access to the road.

People living nearby were urged to keep their doors and windows shut to protect against the smoke Credit: Northants Fire and Rescue

A large plume of smoke from the fire could be seen from miles away.

Posting on Twitter Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "We are currently in attendance at a fire at the Earlstrees Industrial Estate in Corby. "Officers from Northamptonshire Police have closed Princewood Road while we deal with this incident and motorists are advised to avoid the area."

Nine fire crews were called to the blaze on the Earlstrees Industrial Estate Credit: Northants Fire and Rescue

Northamptonshire Police are at the scene and are advising people to keep their windows closed and avoid the area.