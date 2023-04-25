A 40-year-old pedestrian who died when he was knocked down by a suspected drug driver has been named.

Jonathan Mills, of Marquis Close, Eaton Socon, died at the scene after the collision with a Skoda Octavia in the St Neots area.

The incident happened on the B1428 in Eaton Ford in Cambridgeshire in the evening of April 19.A 26-year-old man arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and drug driving has been bailed until 19 July.

Det Insp Garry Webb said: “This happened on a busy road and we know there were other motorists in the area at the time. If you were travelling out of town you may have noticed the distinct white Skoda Octavia.

“I’m appealing to anyone with dashcam footage or who witnessed the vehicle being driven before the collision to get in touch.”

He said anyone with information or dashcam footage should get in touch through the force website using reference 521 of 19 April.

