Princess Diana's former preparatory school is to close because of "financial challenges".

Riddlesworth Hall, in Norfolk, was attended by the former Princess of Wales in the 1970s, from the age of nine to 12.

The private school announced it would be closing on Friday, April 28, after welcoming pupils for more than 75 years.

In a statement a spokesman said: "The school has been facing unprecedented financial challenges for several years now which is due, in part, to the impact of the pandemic and current economic climate.

"After much consideration, and with a very heavy heart, it has been decided by the owner that the school is no longer viable."

A post on the school's Facebook thanked parents, staff and children "who have kept the head of Riddlesworth Hall beating".

"What treasured memories we have created over the years and how lucky we all feel to have been part of such a vibrant and nurturing school community," it said.

More than a hundred former teachers, parents and pupils have commented on the post, sharing memories of Panama hats and candy-striped dresses.

Riddlesworth Hall, near Diss, first opened as an all-girls school in 1946, later catering for boys and girls aged three to 13.

It joined the Confucius International Group in 2015, an organisation which runs several international schools in China.

As well as Diana, Princess of Wales, former students include designer Lulu Guinness.

