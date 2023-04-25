Police are hunting an opportunist thief who stole a bag containing £4,000 cash from an ice cream van at the beach.

The bag was taken from the van while it was parked in the car park near the beach at Wells-Next-the-Sea on the north Norfolk coast.

Officers said the bag contained personal items as well as the cash.

The theft happened on Saturday, 15 April between 5.30pm and 6.30pm.

Police said they were keen to hear from anyone with dashcam footage of the ice cream van in the Beach Road car park.

Anyone with any information should call police on 101, quoting crime reference 36/27177/23. Alternatively, they can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know