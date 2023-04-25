A university has confirmed that one of its students died in a stabbing outside the campus.

Police launched a murder investigation after the 19-year-old man was stabbed to death in what officers described as a "targeted" attack.

The university has not named the student but said help and support was being given to his friends and family.

Police and emergency services were called to New Southbridge Road in Northampton at 8.40pm on Sunday, but paramedics were unable to save the man and he died at the scene.

The road leads to the Waterside campus of the University of Northampton.

Police outside the university campus

The University's Vice Chancellor Anne-Marie Kilday said: “It is with the deepest sorrow that we learned the victim of this crime was a student at the University of Northampton.

"While we are not able to name him on the advice of the police at this time, we are offering our help and support to his friends and family, along with our most heartfelt condolences.

"Our priority has always been keeping our students safe, and so the fact this terrible crime happened near to our campus has shocked us all. Now we will focus on helping those members of our community who need it, and assisting the police with their investigation however we can.”

The stabbing happened on a road leading to the Waterside campus Credit: ITV Anglia

Three men - two aged 19, one aged 18 - and an 18-year-old woman have been arrested in connection with the stabbing and are in police custody.

