A US air base went into lockdown this afternoon amid rumours that a person with a gun was on the loose.

The alarm was sounded at RAF Mildenhall in Suffolk at 1.18pm after reports of a "suspected active shooter".

It came as the base was carrying out an exercise to test its readiness for an emergency, but was not related to the exercise.

A spokesman said: "Initial reports were potential exercise activity, however it was confirmed it was not exercise related and implemented a real-world lock down."

The US Air Force said when emergency personnel arrived to clear the area it became apparent there was no active shooter.

No-one was injured.

Col Gene Jacobus, 100th Air Refueling Wind Commander, said: “Today we are thankful for the quick reaction of our airmen who are highly trained and ready to respond to any situation.

“In this case we are thankful it was determined there was no active shooter. The safety of our personnel and families is always a priority, and the base is committed to maintain a safe and secure environment.”

