How to vote in the People’s Projects and help a local community group win up to £70,000
The People’s Projects gives you the chance to decide how National Lottery funding can make a difference locally.
Five community groups are competing for your vote in the ITV News Anglia East region:
1. Reprezent Project CIC - Building Stories
2. Cup-O-T: Wellness and Therapy Services - Campfire Community
3. The Horticulture Industry Scheme CIC - Gardening For Good
4. Changing Lives Community Services CIC - Music Is Everywhere
5. Bungay Community Support - Number 28
To find out more about the projects and to vote click here.
The People’s Projects is a partnership between ITV and the National Lottery Community Fund.
The three organisations which receive the highest number of votes in an ITV region will receive up to £70,000 each. The remaining two organisations from each region will receive up to £10,000 each.
The process is independently adjudicated by Civica Election Services.
You can only vote once per region and you’ll need an email address or a mobile phone number to vote.
Voting closes at 12 noon on Friday 26th May. Votes received after this time will not count.
To vote and to read the terms & conditions and privacy notice please go to: www.thepeoplesprojects.org.uk