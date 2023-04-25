The People’s Projects gives you the chance to decide how National Lottery funding can make a difference locally.

Five community groups are competing for your vote in the ITV News Anglia East region:

1. Reprezent Project CIC - Building Stories

2. Cup-O-T: Wellness and Therapy Services - Campfire Community

3. The Horticulture Industry Scheme CIC - Gardening For Good

4. Changing Lives Community Services CIC - Music Is Everywhere

5. Bungay Community Support - Number 28

To find out more about the projects and to vote click here.

The People’s Projects is a partnership between ITV and the National Lottery Community Fund.

The three organisations which receive the highest number of votes in an ITV region will receive up to £70,000 each. The remaining two organisations from each region will receive up to £10,000 each.

The process is independently adjudicated by Civica Election Services.

You can only vote once per region and you’ll need an email address or a mobile phone number to vote.

Voting closes at 12 noon on Friday 26th May. Votes received after this time will not count.

To vote and to read the terms & conditions and privacy notice please go to: www.thepeoplesprojects.org.uk