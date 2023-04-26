Drone pictures show the devastation caused by a fire which tore through an industrial estate.

Nine crews from three counties were called to deal with the blaze in two industrial units in Corby in Northamptonshire at dawn on Tuesday.

Firefighters stayed at the Earlstree Industrial Estate overnight to monitor the scene, and Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service released footage of the damage.

The aerial pictures show huge jets of water being sprayed over the gutted shell of the warehouse buildings.

On Wednesday morning, one crew from Corby was still at the scene and all roads had reopened.

"Although there is still a small amount of smoke coming from the building, nearby residents and businesses can feel free to open their windows and doors," said the service.

It added that the two units had been "severely damaged" and that fire investigators would begin to search for the cause of the blaze.

Group commander Jason Urbani said: “We know a number of businesses were affected while we dealt with this, and we would like to thank them for their patience and understanding throughout.”

The alarm was raised at 4.15am on Tuesday. No one was hurt in the fire.

Nearby roads were closed, and people nearby were told to keep their windows shut because of the smoke.

People living nearby were urged to keep their doors and windows shut to protect against the smoke Credit: Northants Fire and Rescue

