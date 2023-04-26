Play Brightcove video

A police cordon was set up in Northampton as police investigated

Detectives investigating the stabbing to death of a teenage student say the fatal dispute started on the university campus.

A 19-year-old man died after being injured at 8.40pm on Sunday, at New Southbridge Road in Northampton in what police called a "targeted" attack.

They made four arrests that night and have since made three further arrests.

The road where the man was found leads to the Waterside campus of the University of Northampton.

The university said on Tuesday the man was a student and offered its "heartfelt condolences" to his family.

Four people arrested - two men aged 19 and two women aged 18 - have been released on police bail pending further inquiries. The remaining three - two men aged 19 and a man aged 18 - remain in police custody.

Police cordoned off the road after the death of a 19-year-old man. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Det Insp Simon Barnes said: “This continues to be an exceptionally fast-paced investigation with detectives following multiple lines of inquiry in order to piece together the events which led to the death of this young man.

“I would continue to appeal for anyone with information or footage of the incident to come forward and speak to us."

He added: “Specially trained officers continue to support the family of this young man and we remain committed to bringing those responsible for this crime to justice.”

Anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know