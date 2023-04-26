Play Brightcove video

Detectives have launched a murder investigation after the body of a woman was found inside a house.

Police were called to an address in Rothmans Avenue, Chelmsford, just before 5.10am on Wednesday.

Inside they found a woman in her 30s unresponsive. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 38-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Det Insp James Holmes said: “We are working quickly to establish the circumstances leading up to the death of the woman.

"We have quickly made an arrest and will remain on scene while we carry out investigative work.

"I appreciate that this is unsettling and of concern for neighbours and the community, but at this stage we believe that no one else is involved.

"We’d ask anyone who might have information that could help us, to call us as soon as possible.”

Anyone with information should call police on 101.

Police outside the property in Great Baddow in Essex. Credit: ITV News Anglia

