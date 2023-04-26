A man who subjected his partner to a brutal six-hour attack, after a mammoth cocaine and alcohol binge, has been jailed for more than six years.

Daniel Holyoak, 39, punched his victim, stamped all over her body, dragged her around by her hair and repeatedly slammed a door into her after returning to their Wisbech home from a 10-day cocaine and alcohol session.

It left her covered in bruises, with a missing front tooth, a swollen eye and shoe imprints all over her body.

Police were only alerted to the attack on 12 July, 2021, when the victim went to an ambulance station for help.

Officers arrested Mr Holyoak the following day at their home in Ramnoth Road, where the attack took place.

However, while on remand, he contacted the victim several times in a bid to get her to drop the charges.

At Cambridge Crown Court, Holyoak was sentenced to six years and two months in prison after he pleaded guilty to grievous bodily harm and perverting the course of justice.

Det Con Tom Adams said: “Putting the victim through such a terrifying and violent ordeal was completely inexcusable and I am pleased Holyoak has been brought to justice.

"We will continue to work tirelessly to protect victims of domestic abuse and take action against offenders.”

