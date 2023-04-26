A man who used his dead mother-in-law's disabled parking badge to park for free has been hit with an £800 bill by the courts.

Francisco Fernandez was caught parked on double yellow lines in Essex last July by a plain-clothes counter-fraud officer during a routine blue badge check, said Southend-on-Sea City Council.

He told the officers his mother-in-law was not with him but at home, but officers kept his badge as they suspected fraud.

Further investigation revealed that Mr Fernandez’s mother-in-law had died in October 2021 - some nine months before the offence on Leigh Road in Leigh-on-Sea.

In interview, Mr Fernandez said that he knew using the blue badge was wrong, but he was not aware it was a criminal offence.

He appeared at Basildon Magistrates' Court on 19 April and pleaded guilty to false representation concerning use of a blue badge.

He was fined £369 and ordered to pay a £148 victim surcharge and £320.10 in costs.

Shaun Dutton, counter fraud and investigation manager at the council, said: “Mr Fernandez cooperated with the investigation and expressed remorse for his actions.

“The council is committed to tackling this issue head-on, hence the routine detection and deterrent exercise.

"Blue badge fraud is a matter of concern to residents and most people, including Mr Fernandez make the mistake of thinking misusing a blue badge is a traffic offence, not a criminal offence.

“Simply put, if the blue badge is not in your name, or the person whose name it is in is not with you, do not use it.”

