A girl has told police she was approached by a man in a black van, who then tried to get her into his vehicle.

Essex Police said the incident took place in Long Lane, Grays, at 7.15am on Wednesday.

She was not harmed and was able to leave the area, said the force.

Officers are now carrying out house-to-house inquiries and viewing CCTV in the area.

No arrests have been made.

Ch Insp Tony Atkin said: “I know this incident will cause the community concern.

"We are investigating the incident and have specific resources focusing on this to identify the vehicle and person involved.

"I would ask the public to remain vigilant and report anything suspicious to us.

“There will be a visible policing presence in the area this afternoon and during school collection and pick up in the coming days.

"I would encourage anyone with any concerns to speak to the officers there; they are there to help the community.”

Anyone who witnessed the incident or who has dashcam or doorbell footage of it is asked to contact the police.

