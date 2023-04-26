Authorities have named the 19-year-old student who was stabbed to death near a university campus, saying he had been "on the route to succeed in his studies".

Kwabena (or Alfred) Osei-Poku, a University of Northampton student from Peterborough, was killed on Sunday evening.

Police say the incident started on campus.

Nine people have now been arrested in connection with Mr Osei-Poku's death.

The University of Northampton's Vice Chancellor, Anne-Marie Kilday, paid tribute to the 19-year-old, who had been studying Advertising and Digital Marketing.

Flowers placed near the scene where the Northampton University student was stabbed Credit: ITV Anglia

She said: "We are heartbroken at the senseless death of Kwabena Osei-Poku – known affectionately as Alfred.

"I have heard from Alfred’s Advertising and Digital Marketing Foundation tutors, who tell me he was working on a project investigating the growth of technological tools used in marketing, and was on the route to succeed in his studies.

"His fellow students and all staff at the University of Northampton are devastated by this news, and once again extend our deepest sympathies to his friends, family and all those who knew him.

"We will now focus on support for the University community as we try to deal with this tragic loss of life."

Alfred was found injured by emergency services in New South Bridge Road at about 8.40pm, and died at the scene.

Of the nine people arrest, four of them - two men aged 19 and two women aged 18 - have been released on bail pending further enquiries.

The remaining five - three man aged 19, one man aged 18 and one woman aged 19 - are being questioned by detectives.

Senior Investigating Officer – Detective Inspector Simon Barnes said: “Our thoughts are with Kwabena’s family and friends at this awful time.

"I am really grateful for their support so far and I want to reiterate to them, and to the local community, that our focus remains solely on bringing those responsible for this crime to justice.

“Detectives from across the region continue to work on this investigation and multiple lines of enquiry are being followed.

"However I would continue to appeal for anyone with information or footage of the incident to come forward and speak to us.

