British shot put champion Sophie McKinna has come out as gay - saying her decision had been motivated by the thought of having her partner alongside her at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

McKinna, 28, said her close friends and family back home had known for some time but she wanted to publicly talk about it ahead of the Olympics.

"You need all the grey matter between your ears to be free, you need to be able to be yourself and a happy athlete is ultimately a performing athlete," she told Sky Sports News

She revealed that in the past she had found herself in situations where she had been asked to almost "dull it down or hide it" and added: " I just don't want to do that anymore."

"I don't want to have to skulk around and pretend it's not real.

"When I go to the Olympics next year I want to be able have my family, my partner and my friends there."

Sophie McKinna is a six-time national champion shot putter. Credit: PA

"Ultimately it doesn't affect my sporting performance, it doesn't define me as a person.

"But maybe I can help somebody else who is in two minds about discussing it publicly or even personally with family and friends."

"My close friends back home in Norfolk have been really encouraging of me doing this. Actually they've been talking it about it for about two years."

McKinna's preparations were briefly disrupted earlier this year when she had her training gear stolen from her car - but she was able to recover the items after a social media campaign.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know