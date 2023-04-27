The family of an NHS nurse who was stranded abroad after suffering a heart attack on holiday have thanked strangers for their generosity in raising the funds to get her home.

Kerstie Metcalf, 51, a nurse for 30 years from Essex, had a heart attack while visiting Hungary over Easter and was left in a coma.

Because she was uninsured her family were facing a huge medical bill to get her home so set up a GoFundMe page which raised nearly £20,000.

She has now back in the UK and her family said her recovery is looking more "positive."

"First and foremost thank you so much for all the donations given by you wonderful people," said her son Sam in an update on the now-closed fundraising page.

"Getting my mum home and being able to see and hug her has been the greatest feeling in the world.

"We have decided to close the GoFundMe page now. We have had the invoice now and the money raised has fully covered the whole repatriation cost, which is just incredible!

Kerstie Metcalfe's family had feared they would not be able to fly her home in time. Credit: Family photo

"Thank you to every person which donated, shared and interacted with the page. We wouldn't have got her home without the kindness each person has shown.

The 28-year-old added: "I would also like to thank the amazing team at Southend hospital who have been incredible with my mum. These NHS heroes give so much and deserve so much more!"She is still having tests to determine what her recovery looks like, but it is looking much more positive than we were led to believe, but that is something else we will deal with once mum is in a healthier position."Finally, it’s a long road ahead but with the help and support of friends and family we will get her through this."

Ms Metcalf, who works as a senior wound care nurse at three hospitals in Essex, is registered disabled.

Her son said travel insurance "would have been such a high premium it wouldn't have been affordable to her".

He said she had worked through the Covid lockdowns despite her conditions, as she had wanted to help people.

