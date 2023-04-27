Play Brightcove video

Wait for it: After the door is opened, Banham Zoo's flamingoes cannot get outside fast enough

The moment a flock of flamingos was freed - after months indoors because of bird flu restrictions - has been captured on camera.

Banham Zoo revealed in a tweet the moment its flamboyant flamingoes returned to their enclosure, to the delight of staff.

Avian flu housing restrictions were lifted on 18 April as experts decided the risk posed by the bird-killing virus had dropped.

Measures to keep all poultry and captive birds indoors in England to prevent the spread of bird flu initially came into force in November last year.

Banham Zoo said the flamingo walkout, which was also forced to close, had now reopened.

The attraction is currently home to 30 Chilean flamingos, some of which are more than 54 years old, said the zoo.

