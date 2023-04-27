A teenager has been jailed for kicking a 49-year-old woman unconscious at a train station in an unprovoked attack.

Levi Lewis, 19, of Bressie Wood, Chelmsford, launched what police described as "vicious and unprovoked attack" on the woman in Chelmsford on October 14, at 11.30pm.

The 49-year-old victim entered the train station and began speaking to two people, including Lewis.

After a few minutes, Lewis grabbed her arm, dragged her across the floor and left her laid down between the ticker barriers.

Lewis then walked away from the victim but returned moments later and repeatedly kicked her in the head, causing her to fall unconscious.

He paused his attack temporarily to pick up some belongings that fell from his pockets, then kicked her in the head a further three times and left the station.

Passengers at the station discovered the woman with head and face wounds, and called an ambulance.

Lewis was arrested in January after a public appeal which included CCTV images of him.

Lewis pleaded guilty to attempted grievous bodily harm in February, and last Friday, he was sentenced to three years in jail.

British Transport Police's investigating officer, PC Michael Weller, said: “Lewis launched a vicious and unprovoked attack on a woman, for which he deserves to spend his next years behind bars.

“I would like to thank the public who responded to our appeal and identified Lewis, and to those who came to the victim’s aid that night in Chelmsford.

“Violence against woman and girls will never be tolerated and, as in this case, we will do everything in our power to ensure perpetrators face justice."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.