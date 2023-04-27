The parents of a man who was left with permanent hearing loss in a violent assault which left him lying unconscious in a road, have thanked the "true heroes" who came to his aid and saved his life.

The victim, who was aged in his 20s, was attacked by Jordan Pope, who had been with a group of friends in Colchester on 24 July, 2022.

During the incident, Pope, 25, punched the man to the ground and continued the assault by stamping on his head as he tried to sit up, leaving him lying unconscious in the road.

The victim’s brother was with him at the time and was also assaulted by others in Pope’s group and witnessed the aftermath of the attack in Culver Street West.

The victim was left with large scars and permanent hearing loss in one ear, said Essex Police.

Police were later able to identify Pope and others in his group and charge them over the assault.

Pope, 25, from Ipswich, admitted causing grievous bodily harm with intent and assault, and was jailed for five years and two months.

Two of the group arrested, Finley Taylor, 23, from Sprowston and Lewis Dawson, 21, from Little Blakenham admitted assault and were jailed for 12 weeks, suspended for 12 months.

Detectives said the bravery the family had shown was "humbling". Credit: Essex Police

The victim’s family thanked police and "all the members of the public who were brave enough to step forward and give a statement helping to build the case".

They added: "Again, we would like to express our thanks to the security working on the door that night at Walkabout and Hudson’s bar. These doormen are too often given a bad press and not enough recognition for the hard and dangerous work that they do, leaving their own families to ensure the safety of ours.

“Getting that phone call is every parent’s nightmare. Seeing our two sons leaving the house excited for a night out, the next time we saw them was in hospital. One being urgently transferred to Addenbrooke’s Hospital for life-saving brain surgery.

"We will never understand how one human being can do that to another without any care or thought for the seriousness or consequences of their actions.

“Fortunately, there are more good than evil people in this world and that was evident on the night this incident took place.

"So instead of talking about Jordan Pope and giving him any more of our time, we instead would like to express our deepest gratitude to anyone involved in helping our sons that night - they are true heroes."

Det Con Hannah Richardson, of Colchester CID, said: “Jordan Pope is a dangerous individual. His actions in July last year have led to a life-long injury, but could have easily caused a life-ending injury.

“The impact this incident has had on the victim and his family cannot be underestimated.

“The bravery they have shown throughout the investigation is humbling," she added.

