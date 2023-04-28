A driver was so enraged by roadworks that he threatened a traffic management worker with a knife.

Suffolk Police said that the man is alleged to have become angry over diversions that had been put in place in Beccles, near the Worlingham roundabout.

The man then took out a knife and threatened the road worker.

The suspect was driving a red and black Renault Captur Iconic.

The incident happened just after 9pm on 6 April.

Police are appealing for more information, and are urging any potential witnesses, or anyone who was driving in the area and may have dashcam footage, to come forward.

