Four people have been charged after a 19-year-old student was stabbed to death near a university campus.

Kwabena (or Alfred) Osei-Poku, a University of Northampton student from Peterborough, died on Sunday evening.

Northamptonshire Police said the incident started on campus, before the teenager died on New Southbridge Road.

Three men and one woman have been charged in connection with the incident.

Ogechi Eke, 19, of Northampton, and Melvin Lebaga-Idubor, of Northampton, have both been charged with murder and possession of an offensive weapon.

Antonio Huian, 18, of Northampton, and Zhanae Forbes-Coleman, 19, of Northampton, have both been charged with attempting to pervert the course of justice.

The four will appear at Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Friday.

The University of Northampton's vice-chancellor, Anne-Marie Kilday, paid tribute to Mr Osei-Poku, who had been studying advertising and digital marketing.

She said the university was "heartbroken" at his "senseless death".

Northamptonshire Police said neighbourhood policing officers would continue to carry out extra patrols in the New Southbridge Road area.

