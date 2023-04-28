Play Brightcove video

A man has been charged with murder after a woman was found dead inside a house.

Essex Police were called to a property on Rothmans Avenue, Chelmsford, shortly before 5.10am on Wednesday.

A woman in her 30s was pronounced dead at the scene after being found unresponsive at the house in the Great Baddow area of the city.

Police have charged Mark Donovan, 38, of Rothmans Avenue, Chelmsford, with murder.

He will appear at Chelmsford Magistrates' Court on Friday.

An Essex Police spokesperson said the force was still not in a position to name the victim and it is not believed anyone else was involved.

Anyone with information should call police on 101.

