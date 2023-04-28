A man who targeted and sexually abused a young girl for several years has been jailed for nearly ten years.

Raymond Wykes, of Headlands, Kettering, subjected the girl to repeated assaults.

In March 2022, she felt able to report what had happened to Northamptonshire Police, who subsequently charged 48-year-old Wykes with 12 sexual offences.

The most serious of these offences were three counts of assault by penetration of a girl under 13.

Wykes pleaded guilty to all charges and was jailed for nine years and five months at Northampton Crown Court on 17 April.

He will spend an additional year on licence and also be put on the sex offender register and subject to a sexual harm prevention order for life.

Detective Sergeant Stephen Wells, who oversaw the case at sentencing, said: “Disclosing abuse like this can be incredibly hard, but with the love and support of her family and friends, [the victim] felt able to tell us what Wykes had done, and it was her evidence that enabled us to build a case that resulted in his admissions of guilt.

“I hope that knowing Wykes is now paying for the harm he has done brings her some small comfort as she rebuilds her life. She will not be defined by his abuse, but now he has been brought to justice, he will be.”

If you have been the victim of sexual abuse, whether recent or non-recent, it can be reported to Northamptonshire Police by calling 101.

More support and advice can be read on the Northamptonshire Police website.

