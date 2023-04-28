A photograph of the King enrolling at the University of Cambridge as teenager has been released for the first time.

Trinity College in Cambridge, where Charles studied for three years, shared the picture of the 18-year-old prince taken in October 1967 ahead of the coronation next Saturday.

The postage-stamp sized portrait has been preserved in Trinity College's archive since it was taken 56 years ago.

The portrait shows Charles at his matriculation in the college’s 17th-century Wren Library, with a note reading “Wales HRH, The Prince of”.

Charles studied archaeology and anthropology in his first year and then history for two years, graduating in 1970 with a 2.2.

Matriculation marks a student’s entry into the university, when they agree to observe the statutes and ordinances of the institution.

They are then admitted into their chosen college from the 29 Cambridge colleges taking undergraduate students.

As well as being photographed in a gown for the admissions record, Charles also signed the college’s admission book alongside his fellow students.

His name is noted as “Charles, Philip, Arthur, George Prince of Wales” with his father’s name “Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh”, and present residence “Buckingham Palace, London”.

