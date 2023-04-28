A primary teacher who killed her unfaithful partner and buried his body in the garden of their home told a court she does not remember much detail of the incident.

Fiona Beal, 49, denies murder but admits manslaughter on the grounds that her pre-existing mental health issues had been made worse by the controlling and manipulative behaviour of Nicholas Billingham.

His body was found buried in the garden of their home in Moore Street in Northampton in March 2022.

Giving evidence at the opening of defence at Northampton Crown Court on Friday, Ms Beal was asked by barrister Andrew Wheeler KC if she accepted that she killed Mr Billingham.

Ms Beal said: “Yes, I accept that.”

Fiona Beal is charged with murdering Nicholas Billingham in Northampton.

Claiming that it was manslaughter but not murder due to her state of mind, Ms Beal was asked if she remembered much of the detail at the time of Mr Billingham's death.

She said: “No, I don’t remember a lot of detail, don’t remember much at all about when it actually happened or the months afterwards.”

The court previously heard that Ms Beal lied to her parents about Mr Billingham's disappearance, saying he had left her for another woman.

On Friday Ms Beal said she met Mr Billingham in 2004 at a club, describing him as "charming, very attentive".

As they began a relationship and moved in together in 2005, Ms Beal said Mr Billingham's name was not registered at the property.

She said: “He said he didn’t want his name on any official documents and that there were debt collection agencies looking for him.”

The jury heard that because Mr Billingham was not registered at their home, Ms Beal had claimed a single person's council tax discount - something she said Mr Billingham suggested.

Asked how she felt about that she said: “Awkward - all the time about that I was always a bit concerned that we would get found out.”

Nicholas Billingham's body was found in the back garden of his home in Moore Street, Northampton. Credit: Northamptonshire Police

Ms Beal was also asked about what her relationship was like with Mr Billingham at the beginning.

She said it was "very intense" and he was "very loving", but this changed over time.

She said: “He would resent it if I was tired. I think having less sex was an issue for him.

“Cleaning became a huge issue throughout the years.

“And rather than laughing it off I would get told off.

“If I hadn’t cleaned things in exactly the way he wanted them done.”

When asked about her job as a year six teacher at Eastfield Academy in Northampton, Ms Beal said: “I enjoyed the relationships I had with the children - I just enjoyed teaching.

“Even when it was with difficult children it was rewarding.

The trial continues.

