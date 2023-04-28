A town centre has been put into lockdown after the discovery of a suspected unexploded bomb.

Roads in Northampton were shut at about 10am after police were alerted to the device.

It is reported to be a possible World War Two bomb found on a building site.

Road closures include the area around the train station, including Castle Street, Pike Lane, Horsemarket, Greyfriars, Tower Street and St Peter's Way.

Army bomb disposal teams are on their way to the scene and police have asked people to stay inside their homes.

"Motorists are advised to avoid this area and find alternative routes until further notice," added a police spokesman.

