Camelot has revealed that a EuroMillions ticket which won a £250,000 prize still remains unclaimed, two weeks on from the draw.

The winning ticket for the draw on the 14 April was bought in Ipswich, matching the five main numbers and one lucky star.

A winner still has not come forward to claim the £254,250.40, however, and players are being urged to check their tickets.

The winning EuroMillions numbers in the draw were 4, 11, 37, 44, 49 and the Lucky Star numbers were 6 and 7.

The ticket-holder has until 11 October 2023 to claim their prize.

Andy Carter, of The National Lottery, said: “We’re desperate to find this mystery ticket-holder and unite them with their winnings. This amazing prize could really make a massive difference to somebody’s life.

"We’re urging everyone who bought a ticket in this area to check their old EuroMillions tickets again or look anywhere a missing ticket could be hiding.

"Try checking in the pockets of clothing, in wallets, bags and down the back of the sofa. We have our fingers crossed that the lucky winner comes forward to claim their win.”

Anyone not in possession of their ticket, but who believes they have a genuine claim can still make a claim in writing to Camelot within 30 days of the draw.

Anyone who believes they have the winning ticket for any of the National Lottery draws within the 180-day deadline should call the National Lottery Line on 0333 234 5050.

