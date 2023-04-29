Play Brightcove video

Video footage released by Bedfordshire Police shows officers uncovering the extent of a cannabis farm after a gang shootout.

Detectives are urging communities to report possible cannabis factories in their neighbourhoods amid growing concern about spiralling violence between rival drugs gangs.

They have released a list of key signs for people to watch out for and are urging them to get in touch with police if they have any concerns.

It comes as figures released by Bedfordshire Police reveal the force uncovered 128 cannabis factories across the county over the past year – equivalent to one every three days.

Around a quarter of these were only discovered by police following reports of burglaries at these locations, with rival drugs gangs often targeting them to steal the product and disrupt rival criminal operations.

In April, three men were jailed for more than 26 years between them after guns were fired and several people were seen fighting with weapons in Luton in March 2021.

Police search the cannabis factory during the aftermath of a violent encounter between gangs Credit: Beds Police

The brawl was sparked after several people attempted to break into a nearby property which was being used as a cannabis factory.

The force has released dramatic footage from the aftermath of the incident to highlight the risks associated with gang rivalries.

Police search the cannabis factory in Luton Credit: Beds Police

Det Ch Insp Dani Bailey said: “Organised criminal gangs across Bedfordshire are making a lot of cash by growing and selling cannabis – and will go to dangerous lengths to keep doing so.

"This incident highlights the significant violence these gangs are capable of.

"Weapons were fired and one of their vehicles crashed into a resident’s car when the violence spilled out on to the street. It is lucky that no innocent party was injured."

Det Ch Insp Bailey said drugs gangs were regularly targeting rival operations – creating a risk of further violence.

“That’s why we are asking everyone to be vigilant when it comes to suspicious locations. We need you to spot these criminal networks and report them so we can stop these ruthless gangs and the violence they cause."

Police say there are key signs to spot a property could be being used as a cannabis factory:

Frequent visitors to a property at unsociable hours throughout the day and night;

Blacked-out windows or condensation on the windows, even when it is not cold outside;

Bright lights in rooms throughout the night;

Electricity meters being tampered with/altered and new cabling, sometimes leading to street lighting. High electricity bills could also be an indicator;

A powerful, distinctive, sweet, sickly aroma and noise from fans;

Lots of work or deliveries of equipment to an address, particularly those associated with growing plants indoors without soil such as heaters and lighting;

An excessive amount of plant pots, chemicals, fertilisers and compost.

Anyone with information about drug activity can contact police on 101 or via the online reporting centre, or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111 or crimestoppers-uk.org

