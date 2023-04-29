Police are investigating the 'unexplained' death of a man after his body was found near a car park.

Suffolk Police were called just after 11am on Friday when a member of the public discovered the man's body near the Ram Meadow car park in Bury St Edmunds.

The man, who has not yet been identified, was in his twenties and his family have been informed.

His death is being treated by police as unexplained while the investigation continues, with a cordon remaining in place.

A post-mortem examination is due to take place on Sunday.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know