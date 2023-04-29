A teenage passenger has died after a car crash, with another teenager taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The single-vehicle crash happened on Thornhill Road in Barham near Ipswich at around 12.30am on Saturday.

Police, fire service and ambulance crews attempted to save the passenger, a teenage woman, but she died at the scene.

The driver, also a teenage woman, was taken to Ipswich Hospital with serious injuries.

The injuries are not thought to be life threatening or life changing.

Thornhill Road was closed for several hours as a collision investigation took place, however the road has now reopened.

Suffolk Police are appealing for any witnesses to the collision or anyone with dashcam in the area to contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, quoting CAD 17 of 29 April.

