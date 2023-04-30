Ed Sheeran celebrated Ipswich Town's promotion to the Championship on social media.

The Suffolk-born superstar singer, who is a Town fan and shirt sponsor, posted a picture of himself in an Ipswich shirt on Instagram after the club's win over Exeter City on Saturday.

The 6-0 thrashing saw the Blues secure promotion from League One, as they scored five in the first half an hour to emphatically guarantee a top two finish.

Celebrating with fans, Sheeran posted: "E I E I O, up the football league we go! @ipswichtown"

The club replied: "We love you" with a blue heart emoji.

The win means the Blues will play in the Championship next season for the first time since 2019.

They will be joining their A140 rivals Norwich City after the Canaries lost 2-1 to West Bromwich Albion to end their chances of reaching the Championship play-offs.

Speaking after the win, Town boss Kieran McKenna told ITV News Anglia: "It's a wonderful day, I'm so pleased for everyone.

"The scenes outside the ground were such a big boost, it was great to see the passion up close.

"This club is just growing and growing and going from strength to strength. Today was a good example of that."

Ipswich play at Fleetwood Town next Sunday for the final game of the season, with one point separating them from League One leaders Plymouth Argyle.

