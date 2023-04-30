Play Brightcove video

Watch a video report by ITV News Anglia's Claire McGlasson

An exotic bird lover has transformed his terraced house into a work of art in honour of his feathered favourites - by having giant parrots painted all over it.

Gordon Squires, 92, has lived in his Peterborough property for 67 years and is affectionately known in the area as "the bird man".

Two artists spent a total of four days creating the masterpiece murals, which Mr Squires says he "loves".

The pensioner had planned to decorate his house himself until his daughter stepped in and asked Peterborough painter Nathan Murdock to help instead.

Nathan Murdoch spent four days transforming the property alongside fellow painter Jonny Barton Credit: ITV News Anglia

Mr Murdoch said he was originally asked to create a few parrots at the house last summer but then received a call back this year asking him to decorate the property.

The 37-year-old, who runs Street Arts Hire in Werrington, said it was "a lovely change" from his usual commercial work.

"It feels a lot more personal and Gordon has been such a character - we will never forget him," he said.

"He said 'If you're passing by, come in for a cup of tea.' Things like that makes these jobs worthwhile."

While the designs have attracted plenty of praise, Mr Murdoch admitted he had mixed feelings about one of his muses.

"There's one parrot in there I don't feel likes me, but they're beautiful to look at.

"The two African grey parrots are brilliant - they're really entertaining. They sound like Gordon!"

And when it comes to local reaction, the artwork seems to have been a hit - with one neighbour reportedly now considering having his own house decorated with his passion: cats.

