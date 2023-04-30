Play Brightcove video

Watch: The 382 Lamborghini cars on the track at Silverstone. (Credit: Lamborghini)

Almost 400 Lamborghini super sports cars lapped the circuit at Silverstone to break a new track record.

382 Lamborghini drivers celebrated the 60th anniversary of the car manufacturer by taking to the track at Silverstone Circuit, Northamptonshire, on Saturday.

The parade lap on the F1 circuit created a record for most Lamborghini cars on a track at one time.

Drone footage of the track shows a rainbow of colour for the event, with Lamborghini cars of all shapes and sizes on the circuit.

In front of its super-fans, the car manufacturer also gave the first UK presentation of the new Lamborghini Revuelto1 - its first hybrid model.

