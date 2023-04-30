A 19-year-old university student who was stabbed to death will never "fulfil his dreams", his family said.

Kwabena Osei-Poku, known by friends as Alfred, was killed in New South Bridge Road, Northampton, on 23 April after an incident which started on the University of Northampton campus.

Almost £11,000 has been raised to help the 19-year-old's family pay for his funeral.

On the JustGiving page, his family from Peterborough said: "On Sunday 23rd April we lost our dear 19-year-old son Kwabena to yet another brutal knife crime incident.

"Kwabena had so many dreams and ambitions before his life was taken away from him.

"He passed away just ten days after his 19th birthday, unfortunately his life was tragically taken away and he wasn’t able to fulfil his dreams."

Mr Osei-Poku was in his first year of studying digital marketing and advertising at the University of Northampton.

Four people who have been charged by Northamptonshire Police over his death were also students at the university.

Ogechi Eke and Melvin Lebaga-Idubor, both aged 19 and from London, have been charged with murder and possession of an offensive weapon.

Antonio Huian, 18, of Northampton, and Zhanae Forbes-Coleman, 19, of north London, are both charged with attempting to pervert the course of justice.

The University of Northampton said the four students "will now be suspended pending the outcome of criminal trial”.

Writing on the fundraising page, Joyce Osei-Poku said: "As a family we would love to give Alfred the send-off he deserves to begin his journey to heaven.

"To do this, I ask for any donations which will allow his family and friends to be able to say our last goodbyes and honour his legacy.

"Any donations are appreciated, no matter how big or small, it will make his great send-off that he deserves possible."

