British nationals who fled Sudan say they have been left homeless just days after being rescued.

Musaab Mohamed-Elhassan, who was born in Britain, escaped the war torn country on an evacuation flight last week.

But after being given two nights of accommodation, the 45-year-old says he has been left with no guaranteed roof over his head.

“I feel betrayed. I’ve worked in this country. I’ve paid my taxes. How can they leave me in this situation?” Mr Mohamed-Elhassan said.

“I came here for safety, I found the opposite.”

Mr Mohamed-Elhassan, who moved from Colchester, Essex, to Sudan in 2014 to look after his elderly mother, explained that the UK government provided two nights of accommodation and a £50 voucher upon his arrival.

However, beyond this Mr Mohamed-Elhassan said he was left to fend for himself.

He said: “ I think there was mis-organisation about the whole issue.

"They help us to stay for two nights. After that I'm homeless.

"Yes, we don’t hear bombs here, we don’t hear gunfire, but when you’re on the street you’re vulnerable.”

Mr Mohamed-Elhassan, who is from the north of Khartoum, took himself to a police station in the hope of finding warmth and shelter.

He was passed on to Refugee, Asylum seeker & Migrant Action (RAMA), who paid for him to stay in a hotel.

Maria Wilby, who runs the RAMA charity, says the issue is widespread and many refugees who no longer have relatives living in the UK are facing a similar situation.

“I don't understand why the government would evacuate people to make them homeless on our streets” she said.

“A lot of the Sudanese bank accounts are frozen at the moment. They're unable to access any cash that they do have.

“[Mr Mohamed-Elhassan] is now trapped here, destitute, at a time when he really needs support from his own country. The government need to take responsibility. We need to take urgent action.”

The conflict, between the armed forces and the powerful paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), has forced tens of thousands of civilians to flee to neighbouring countries such as Egypt, Chad and Ethiopia.

Mr Mohamed-Elhassan is grateful he is back in the UK, but pleads with the government: “Please, please, help us”.

“Put yourself in my shoes. You’re evacuated from a war torn country. Please provide us with housing.”

The Home Office was approached for a comment.

