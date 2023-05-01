A fish and chip shop has been destroyed after a blaze ripped through a seaside town overnight.

The owners of Mrs T's Fish and Chip Shop in Southwold H arbour , have said they are "completely heartbroken" after it was caught in a fire on the harbor in the early hours of this morning (1 May).

The fire Blackshore Quay started at about 1am after a number of gas cylinders exploded.

Posting on Facebook Mrs T's Fish and Chip Shop said: "Not the news we wanted to get woken up to but unfortunately, Mrs T's has been caught in a fire on the harbour early hours of this morning.

"We are completely heartbroken

"We want to thank the Fire team for all their hard work throughout the night to put the blaze out."We will keep everyone updated via our socials as soon as we know more."

A second fish and chip ship and eight fishermen's huts have also been damaged in the blaze.

People staying in Southwold for the bank holiday weekend posted on Twitter saying they heard the explosion from a campsite.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service sent 11 appliances to the incident and are asking people to avoid the area.

A spokesperson said: "A fire overnight has caused extensive damage to fishermens' huts and two fish and chip shops at Blackshore Quay in Southwold.

"The incident is now over but Ferry Road will be closed off today as investigations get underway and the public is asked to avoid the area."

